US closes Gaza humanitarian pier – 19 million pounds of aid transferred

The US said on Thursday that it had closed its humanitarian aid pier on the Gazan coast.

According to a statement by USAID, 19 million pounds of aid had been transferred (almost 9,000 tons) since the maritime pier opened in May.

In collaboration with international partners, the Defense Department and the UN shipped the aid from the Cypriot port of Larnaca. The statement said that the aid was enough to feed 450,000 people for a month.

"This effort has improved the protection of humanitarian workers and the facilitation of humanitarian operations in the context of the maritime corridor," USAID said.

Despite the closure, USAID stressed that Israel must continue facilitating the entry of aid into the Gaza Strip. US aid will continue to flow via the Ashdod port of southern Israel.

The closure comes after numerous problems encountered in the pier's operations, with bad weather in the seas forcing it to temporarily halt activity several times.