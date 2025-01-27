US confirms Lebanon ceasefire to be extended until February 18

The United States announced late Sunday that the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon will be extended until February 18th. The White House also announced that the Lebanese government, Israel, and the US will begin negotiations for the return of the Lebanese prisoners captured after October 7, 2023. This was confirmed by official Lebanese statement.

Israel said last week that the IDF would remain deployed in several areas in southern Lebanon beyond the 60 days set in the ceasefire agreement, which began on November 27.

"The agreement has not yet been fully implemented by the Lebanese state," said Israel's Prime Minister's Office in a statement.

"The ceasefire agreement in Lebanon stipulated that the IDF's phased withdrawal should take place within 60 days. The clause was drafted this way with the understanding that the withdrawal process may extend beyond the 60 days," the statement said. "The IDF's withdrawal process is contingent upon the Lebanese army's full and effective enforcement of the agreement by spreading in southern Lebanon and forcing Hezbollah to retreat beyond the Litani River."