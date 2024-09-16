According to Israeli sources, more officials in the US defense establishment are convinced that a wider conflict in the north is necessary to solve the security equation with Hezbollah.

After several months of US officials shuttling back and forth between Israel and Lebanon to try to strike a deal that would ease tensions, i24NEWS Hebrew correspondent Inon Shalom Yttach reporter told the "Main Edition" with Miri Michaeli that a wide conflict with Lebanon could well be the solution that will bring about a change in the situation in the north. Despite this, there is still much caution over the prospects of a wider regional escalation breaking out with Iran, the Houthis, and other Iranian-backed proxies.

The turning point was suggested to be the arrival of the Central Command commander, General Michael Kurilla, to the Northern Command last month. Kurilla received a situation assessment, viewing the need for action himself, and understood the urgency to bring back the residents of northern Israel. The aim is to deny Hezbollah's capabilities close to the border and the threat of tunnels located at points near the border.