US imposes sanctions on founder of Order 9 movement

The White House announced sanctions on Wednesday against Shlomo Yehezkel Hai Sarid, the founder of the Tzav 9, or Order 9 movement, active in attempting to block aid into the Gaza Strip.

The US State Department last week mistakenly imposed sanctions on another person, Aviad Shlomo Sarid, who is not affiliated with the movement. This mistake was updated by the US Treasury Department, adding the correct name into the system.

This comes after the European Union imposed sanctions on extremist settlers Baruch Marzel and Bentzi Gopstein, as well as the Order 9 organization. According to the EU, the sanctions came after the group "regularly blocking humanitarian aid trucks delivering food, water and fuel to Gaza. Tzav 9’s actions include violent protests, attacks against food trucks and the destruction of food."

"The listed individuals and entities are responsible for serious and systematic human rights abuses against Palestinians in the West Bank, including abuse of the right of everyone to enjoy the highest attainable standard of physical and mental integrity, the right to property, the right to private and family life, to freedom of religion or belief and the right to education," the EU said.