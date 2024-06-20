US officials estimate number of living hostages could be as low as 50 - report

American officials told the Wall Street Journal that the number of living hostages held in the Gaza Strip could be as low as 50, according to a report on Thursday.

Out of the 120 hostages held, several of them are confirmed dead by Israeli authorities, although the exact number is unknown.

Two of the hostages, Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin, were captured by Hamas terrorists during the 2014 war in Gaza. Their remains have been held ever since, along with two Israeli citizens who crossed into the Palestinian enclave in the years following that war.

Hamas freed more than 100 hostages during a ceasefire last November, out of nearly 250 Israelis taken captive on October 7.

Israeli operations have freed seven other hostages still living, and recovered the remains of several more. Earlier this month, a brazen raid in broad daylight on the Nuseirat neighborhood of Gaza rescued four hostages held in Palestinian homes.

The families of the hostages are meanwhile joining protests calling for a ceasefire deal, saying it is the only way to guarantee the remaining hostages are brought back still living.

Hamas has stated that "no one knows" how many hostages are living.