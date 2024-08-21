US report: Ceasefire talks on brink of collapse, Sinwar may not want deal

Ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas are on the brink of collapse, according to a two US and two Israeli sources speaking to Politico in a report Wednesday.

The proposal put together by the US, Qatar, and Egypt in July attempts to bridge the gaps on issues issues important to both sides. Israel has backed the proposal, but Hamas has stated it will not accept it.

Washington is worried that the talks will fall through like others in the past, due to Hamas's refusal.

"We don’t know if Sinwar wants this deal," one official said, "but if we don’t get the deal there’s a chance that Iran attacks and this escalates into a full blown confrontation."

Sinwar was recently selected as the new leader of the Hamas terrorist organization, with its officials in Qatar saying that the movement is maintaining communication with him as one of the chief decision-makers in the negotiations.

Iran has vowed to retaliate for the alleged Israeli assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, although sometimes contradictory statements made by the Islamic Republic have indicated that it will hold off on this attack as long as ceasefire negotiations are ongoing.

The US has bolstered its military presence in the Middle East and warned Iran against escalating the conflict into a regional war.

"That’s obviously the biggest concern here and something we’ve been trying to avoid since October 7," a US official said. "But the chances of that happening increase significantly if Hamas doesn’t agree to this proposal."