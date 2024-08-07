US report - Iran may be reconsidering its response against Israel

US President Joe Biden held an intensive round of meetings with senior government officials to prevent a war in the Middle East, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday. In addition, senior officials at the White House spoke with their counterparts in Iran to cause Iran to decide on a more measured response against Israel.

White House officials reportedly believe that Biden's efforts may pay off. According to them, it is possible that Iran is reconsidering its reaction against Israel after the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. On the other hand, those sources clarified that the response of Hezbollah still unknown.

Mahmud Hams/AFP

"Iran understands clearly that the United States is unwavering in its defense of our interests, our partners and our people. We have moved a significant amount of military assets to the region to underscore that principle," a senior government official said.

Meanwhile, Iranian media reported that the country has requested air defense systems from Russia. Two senior Iranian military officials claimed that Moscow has begun supplying advanced missiles and air defense equipment.

Iranian Army via AP

Senior officials said that US intelligence informed Biden and Harris that American forces are preparing for a scenario that includes two waves of attacks, one from Hezbollah and one from Iran. However, those officials noted that it is still unclear who will attack first and what type of attack will be carried out.