US unveils charges against Yahya Sinwar, top Hamas leaders

The US Justice Department unsealed on Tuesday charges against Hamas head Yahya Sinwar and other of the terrorist group's leaders in a southern New York court.

"The Justice Department has charged Yahya Sinwar and other senior leaders of Hamas for financing, directing, and overseeing a decades-long campaign to murder American citizens and endanger the national security of the United States," said Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Ismail Haniyeh, Mohammad Al-Masri (Mohammed Deif), Marwan Issa, Khaled Mashaal, and Ali Baraka were named in the complaint. Out of those, Haniyeh, Deif, and Issa are considered dead.

"As outlined in our complaint, those defendants, armed with weapons, political support, and funding from the government of Iran and support from Hezbollah, have led Hamas's efforts to destroy the state of Israel and murder civilians in support of that aim," Garland said.

He said Hamas "murdered or injured thousands of civilians," including on October 7, "its most violent, large scale terrorist attack to date."

"During the attack, Hamas murdered civilians who tried to flee and those who sought refuge in bomb shelters," he said. "They murdered entire families, they murdered the elderly, and they murdered young children. They weaponized sexual violence against women.

"On October 7, Hamas terrorists murdered nearly 1,200 people, including over 40 Americans, and kidnapped hundreds of civilians. They perpetrated the deadliest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.

"This weekend, we learned that Hamas murdered six more hostages, including Hersh Goldberg-Polin, a 23-year-old Israeli-American. We are investigating Hersh's murder and each and every one of the brutal murders of Americans as acts of terrorism. We will continue to support the whole of government effort to bring the Americans still being held hostage home.

"The charges unsealed today are just one part of our effort to target every aspect of Hamas's operations. These actions will not be our last. The Justice Department has a long memory. We will pursue the terrorists responsible for murdering Americans and those who illegally provided them with material support for the rest of their lives."