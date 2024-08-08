US warns Iran of destructive blow if major attack launched on Israel

The US warned Iran against a major escalation it stands to drag the Middle East into if it conducts a large-scale attack against Israel, a report in the Wall Street Journal said Thursday.

“The United States has sent clear messaging to Iran that the risk of a major escalation if they do a significant retaliatory attack against Israel is extremely high,” an unnamed US official said.

They said that Washington has told Tehran “that there is a serious risk of consequences for Iran’s economy and the stability of its newly elected government if it goes down that path.”

US CENTCOM was bolstered by F-22 Raptor jets earlier, another move to demonstrate military strength in the region as Iran mulls its response to the alleged Israeli assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh last Wednesday.

The US aided Israel in defending itself against a massive drone and missile attack launched by Iran in April, in turn prompted by Israel’s targeted killing of Mohammad Reza Zahedi, the highest-ranking Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander since the US eliminated Qasem Soleimani in 2020.

Since Iran’s threats, more naval vessels have arrived in the region to prevent projectiles from reaching Israel in the case of an assault by Iran or its proxies.

The nature and timing of the attack remains unknown, although officials have indicated it is expected to be similar to the April attack.

Israel has remained on edge as reports of the attack to come soon have been arriving for the past week.