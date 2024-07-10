Noa and Nir Baranes were named as the two killed when a rocket hit their car in the Golan Heights on Tuesday.

They leave behind three children in Kibbutz Ortal, after a rocket barrage for which Hezbollah claimed responsibility.

"A heavy blow fell on Kibbutz Ortal," the community said in a statement. "Noa and Nir Baranes, members of the kibbutz, were killed by a direct hit to their car. Noa and Nir, aged 46, were central and beloved figures in Ortal. They moved to Ortal in 2012. Nir managed the poultry department and before that, the tourism and culture department. Noa was secretary of the orchard department. The couple had three children aged 13, 16 and 18."

It was also reported: "The funeral date will be announced later. The Ortal community is strong and shocked, and is supporting the family and dealing with the situation."

On Tuesday night, alarms were heard in the Golan Heights, with several barrages fired into Israeli territory. A rocket scored a direct hit on a vehicle, reports said. Magen David Adom said that two passengers were injured and in critical condition – they were later pronounced dead.

Israel's Nationa Fire and Rescue Services said that fire-fighting teams from the Galilee-Golan Heights station were deployed to fight fires that broke out in the Golan as a result of bombardments. Earlier statements said that firefighting teams rescued two people trapped in a burning vehicle, and transferred them for medical treatment on site. In addition, over eight fires broke out in open areas as a result of the fallen projectiles.

Courtesy of the family

In the meantime, the IDF instructed all residents in the northern Golan to stay near shelters and avoid gatherings. This order was rescinded after several hours.

"We attacked from the Golan Heights in response to the assassination," Hezbollah said, referring to an alleged Israeli airstrike in Damascus, which killed an operative and an Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps senior official.