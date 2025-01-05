'War crimes' probe opened into Israeli reservist tourist in Brazil

A court in Brazil opened an investigation into an Israeli citizen on Friday, after they said he was suspected of war crimes in the Gaza Strip. This comes after a complaint filed by the Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF), a Palestinian human rights and war crimes investigation organization based in Brussels.

Brazilian media reports said that the soldier is a survivor of the massacre at the Nova music festival on October 7, 2023. The soldier reportedly was able to leave the country.

A week ago, HRF (named after a Palestinian child killed during the fighting) alleged that the suspect - who was in Brazil as a tourist - participated in the destruction of homes of citizens during IDF operations in Gaza. The group called the ongoing military campaign "racist" and "holocaust-like," while accusing the Israeli of "actively contributing to the destruction of homes and the livelihood of thousands of families," lawyer Maíra Pinheiro said. She presented photographic evidence of the suspect's involvement in the alleged crimes.

According to the reports, the evidence presented includes video clips, geographical location data, and photos that showed the suspect concealing explosives and participating in the destruction of entire neighborhoods. It was also reported that the families whose homes were destroyed have joined the lawsuit after granting power of attorney to the legal team of the HRF organization.

The foundation calls for the immediate arrest of the soldier, fearing he might flee from Brazil or tamper with the evidence. In the discussion, the judges noted that Brazil has signed the Rome Statute, which obliges member states to take legal action against war crimes. The court noted that this is a historic decision, constituting an "important precedent" in terms of enforcing international law within the country.

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar activated personnel to ensure the Israeli reservist was not in danger. The local consulate nearby contacted him and his family, and accompanied them until his swift and safe departure from Brazil.

HRF is reportedly searching for images on social media of IDF soldiers who are traveling the world to have arrest warrants filed against them. The Israeli foreign ministry and embassy in Brazil have not yet responded to the reports.

The HRF organization has been publishing photos of IDF soldiers traveling abroad on X and other platforms, falsely claiming that they have committed war crimes. On Sunday, they released a picture of a soldier from the 749th Engineering Battalion, on vacation in Chile, and asked the country to arrest him.

Foreign Afffairs and Defense Committee Chairman Yuli Edelstein announced that an urgent discussion will take place Monday in the Knesset, Israel's parliament, on protecting IDF soldiers abroad from legal prosecution.

"For many months, members of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee and I have warned again and again that the legal persecution on false charges of 'war crimes' will not stop with the Prime Minister [Benjamin Netanyahu and the Defense Minister [Israel Katz], but will go down and also reach out to IDF soldiers. I am embarrassed for Brazil and its government that capitulated to the Palestinian's legal terror. I expect to hear from IDF representatives and foreign ministry representatives about their action plan on protecting our soldiers from these sanctions and criminal persecutions."

Opposition leader Yair Lapid also slammed the incident, but blamed the government. "The fact that an Israeli reserve soldier had to flee from Brazil in the middle of the night so as not to be arrested because he fought in Gaza is a massive diplomatic failure of a government that simply doesn't know how to work," he said.

"How did we get to a situation where the Palestinians are better than the Israeli government on the international stage? A state commission of inquiry that would legally protect us on the one hand, and an efficient and coordinated Hasbara on the other, would have prevented such phenomena. It cannot be that IDF soldiers - in both regular and reserve duty - are afraid to travel abroad for fear of being arrested."