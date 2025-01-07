WATCH: Hamas terrorist in custody reveals cynical use of Gazan hospitals

A Hamas terrorist apprehended recently at Kamal Adwan Hospital in the Gaza Strip exposed the organization's cynical use of civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, according to a press release by the Israeli military Tuesday.

Anas Muhammad Faiz Al-Sharif, a known Hamas operative, told investigators that fellow Hamas terrorists "believe the hospital is a safe haven for them because the military cannot directly target it." He admitted that "weapons were transferred to and from the hospital," in clear violation of international law.

His arrest came during a joint IDF-Shin Bet security operation that involved the 162nd Division and Unit 504 last weekend. Al-Sharif and other terrorists' testimony has assisted Israeli forces operating in Gaza.