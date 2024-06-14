WATCH: IDF releases dramatic helmet camera footage from hostage rescue operation

Israel Defense Forces on Friday released footage from the helmet cameras of soldiers of the Paratroopers Reconnaissance Battalion as they were rescuing four Israel from Hamas captivity. The footage shows the dramatic moments when the hostages and the special forces were transferred to vehicles under fire in the Nuseirat camp in Gaza.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1801664852617839097 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The footage shows the arrival of the paratroopers in the area, the transfer and securing of the hostages from custody of the Israel Police counterterrorism unit to the vehicles of the Shin Bet security agents.