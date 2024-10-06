WATCH: IDF releases hitherto unseen footage of Oct 7 battles

Ahead of the first anniversary of the October 7 massacre, the Israeli military released hitherto unseen footage of battles against Palestinian jihadists on the tragic day.

On the morning of October 7th, the Hamas terrorist organization launched a murderous attack on the State of Israel. Security forces swiftly moved south and fought heroically, shoulder to shoulder with the civilian defense forces, to halt the attack and protect the Israeli communities near the Gaza Strip and the entire country.

The Multidimensional Unit fought battles in the communities and kibbutzim along the border communities, including Erez, Urim, Re'im, Be'eri, Alumim, and Nahal Oz. In the heroic battle in Kibbutz Re'im, during which dozens of terrorists were eliminated, the Commander of the Multidimensional Unit, Colonel Roi Yosef Levi, and a training company commander in the unit, Captain Yotam Ben Bassat, fell in combat.