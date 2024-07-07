WATCH: Israeli Paratroopers engage in close-quarters combat with terrorists in central Gaza

"Charge! Grenade! A terrorist has fallen!" – footage from the elite Paratroopers's Reconnaissance Battalion shows the moment Israeli forces in the Shujaiya neighborhood of the central Gaza Strip engaged with terrorists.

The Israel Defense Forces released gripping footage of the elite Paratroopers operating in central Gaza on Sunday, documenting gunfights with terrorists at close quarters and other videos taken during combat.

For the past week, the IDF's Paratroopers Brigade have been operating in the Shujaiya area. They seized many weapons and destroyed dozens of booby-trapped buildings. The most suspenseful moments, however, are those that the soldiers engage in face-to-face encounters with terrorists and eliminate them.

In one of the raids, the Paratroopers encountered an armed terrorist squad and killed several of them in close-quarters combat. Later, they identified a number of terrorists using a drone, and eliminated them by ordering tanks to fire shells and engaging with them at close range. During the clashes, seven armed terrorists were killed.

In one of the clips taken from a drone, a terrorist is seen on the ground before aiming his weapon at it.

For more updates on the progress of the Israel-Hamas war, CLICK HERE

Read more stories and in-depth analysis