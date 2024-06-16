'We’re taking you home': the moment Israeli forces rescued Noa Argamani from captivity

Recently released footage from "Operation Arnon" depicts the harrowing rescue of Noa Argamani by Yamam and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) officers amidst intense gunfire in Nuseirat, Gaza.

The video captures the moment when the officers bravely entered the apartment where Noa was held captive, reassuring her amid the chaos.

They are heard comforting her, saying, "Noa, everything is fine, we are taking you home." One of the officers carries her on his back as they evacuate her from the building to safety.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1802030835266113536

The rescue of Noa Argamani unfolded separately from the operation that freed Almog Meir Gan, Andrey Kozlov, and Shlomi Ziv from another location within Nuseirat. The footage underscores the perilous conditions under which the rescue mission was executed, with the forces navigating heavy gunfire to retrieve Noa. As they escort her to an armored vehicle bound for Israel, the officers continue to reassure her, emphasizing their roles from Yamam and Shin Bet and expressing pride in bringing her home.

IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Noa's response, "I'm very excited, I'm just very afraid of the road," reflects the emotional turmoil she endured during her captivity and the relief of being rescued.