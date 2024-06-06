'We will change the reality' that allowed October 7 attack - Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a situational assessment in the Israeli army's Central Command on Thursday, expressing trust that Israeli soldiers would "change the reality" that allowed the October 7 attack.

"The State of Israel is in a difficult battle on many fronts," he said after the meeting. "We are fighting in the south, we are fighting in the north, we are also fighting here in Judea and Samaria."

"This effort is being carried out in the midst of difficult international pressures that are exerted on us," he noted. "But I can guarantee one thing: whatever happened will not happen again - we will change this reality."

Netanyahu held the meeting with senior defense and military leaders, including the Israel Police and Shin Bet security agency

"I trust our soldiers, our commanders and our security forces to ensure the security of Israel," he concluded.