West Bank: 2 Palestinian terrorists neutralized at 2 adjacent scenes

Two Israelis were injured by gunfire at a gas station at the Gush Etzion junction in the West Bank and another was injured after being hit by a car at the entrance of the nearby community of Karmei Tzur, medics reported. Their Palestinian assailants were killed at the respective scenes.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service reports that it is transporting a 24-year-old in moderate condition and a 34-year-old in stable condition to Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem, after they were hit by gunfire at the gas station.