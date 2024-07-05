West Bank: IDF eliminates 7 gunmen in counterterrorism raid in Jenin

Seven Palestinian terrorists were killed in an Israeli drone strike and in clashes with Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops in the northern West Bank city of Jenin on Friday, the military said.

Four of the seven jihadists were members of a cell responsible for the roadside bomb attack last week that claimed the life of IDF Cpt. Alon Sacgiu.