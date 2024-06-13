What are Hama's new demands in hostage release negotiations?

In the ongoing negotiations for the release of hostages held by Hamas, the militant organization has introduced a series of new demands, complicating the already delicate discussions.

The United States, expressing frustration with Hamas' stance, has attributed full responsibility to the group for prolonging the conflict.

According to reports, Hamas has sent its response to a proposed agreement submitted by Israel, outlining additional demands that it considers "minimal." However, both Israel and the United States have interpreted this response as a rejection of the proposed terms.

Among the new demands put forth by Hamas is the insistence on having veto power over the identity of 100 Palestinian terrorists slated for release in exchange for the hostages. Additionally, Hamas rejects any preconditions, including the exile of these individuals upon their release.

Furthermore, Hamas insists on the interdependence and continuity of the agreement's stages. This includes the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, freedom of movement for Gazans, and the lifting of the blockade on the territory. Hamas has specified that, starting from the third day of implementation, the IDF must withdraw from the Saleh al-Din road to facilitate the return of displaced Gazans to the north.

Additionally, Hamas demands the dismantling of all military installations along the Netzar axis and the withdrawal of troops from Rafah and the entire Philadelphia axis by the seventh day of the agreement. Failure to meet these conditions would result in the interruption of the hostage release process.

The most contentious aspect of the negotiations lies in the transition between the temporary ceasefire phase and the permanent ceasefire phase. Hamas is seeking additional written guarantees to ensure a complete cessation of hostilities.

Despite the technical alignment between the proposed agreement and Hamas' own proposal from May, the United States has expressed frustration at the group's continued obstinacy, holding it responsible for the ongoing conflict. Secretary of State Antony Blinken remains committed to bridging the gap between the parties, expressing hope for a resolution to the crisis.