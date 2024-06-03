U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to publicly reveal Israel's latest hostage deal offer was a strategic move aimed at increasing pressure on Hamas, according to the White House.

The announcement has also exposed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had approved the proposal, to potential backlash from his far-right coalition partners, who have threatened to collapse the government over the deal.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby emphasized that the move was not intended to undermine Netanyahu or the Israeli war cabinet.

"This wasn't about jamming the prime minister or the war cabinet," Kirby stated. "This was about laying bare for the public to see how well and how faithfully and how assertively the Israelis came up with a new proposal — how it shows how much they really want to get this done."

Kirby added that the disclosure was aimed at applying public pressure on Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and the militant group, who have repeatedly rejected Israel's proposals. "If anything, this was about putting some public pressure on Mr. Sinwar and Hamas, who have repeatedly refused to accept what Israel has put forward," he explained.

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Despite Netanyahu's reported comments about "gaps" between the Israeli proposal and the deal outlined by Biden, the White House maintains that it is unaware of any discrepancies.

Kirby noted that Netanyahu's foreign policy adviser confirmed to The Times of London that the offer detailed by Biden was indeed an Israeli proposal.

Ma'ayan Tuaf /L.A.M

"We’re confident that [Biden’s speech] accurately reflects that [Israeli] proposal — a proposal that we worked with the Israelis on, so I know of no gaps to speak of," Kirby asserted during a briefing with reporters.