White House: Israel has achieved most military goals in Gaza

Israel has achieved the majority of its military objectives in its war against Hamas, according to White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby.

Speaking on ABC News' "This Week," Kirby elaborated on President Joe Biden's recent assertion that Hamas can no longer mount an attack similar to the one on October 7.

Kirby explained that this assessment is grounded in "our own intelligence assessments across the intelligence agencies."

He clarified that the U.S. is not claiming that Hamas has been entirely eliminated or that it no longer poses a threat.

"We have not said that Hamas has no military capabilities," Kirby emphasized. "We have not said that they don’t still represent a viable threat to the Israeli people. Of course they do."

However, Kirby asserted that Hamas lacks the military capacity to replicate the scale of the October 7 attack.

"From a military perspective only — as President Biden said — the Israelis have accomplished most of their goals in Gaza," he stated.