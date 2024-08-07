White House says Israel, Hamas closer than ever to a ceasefire

"We are as close as we think we have ever been" to a ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas, the White House's National Security Council's spokesman John Kirby said Wednesday.

"The gaps are narrow enough that they can be closed," he said at a briefing.

"We believe that both sides need to do the final bit of work here to come to a conclusion on this thing," he said.

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar "needs to decide now to take this deal, to get a ceasefire in place, to get some of those hostages home, and to get us all an opportunity to get more humanitarian assistance in," Kirby added. "He needs to accept the deal."

Regarding the threat of an Iranian attack on Israel, Kirby said that the Biden administration is "watching things real closely."

"And as we said, we’re engaged in some pretty intense diplomacy here to prevent an escalation in the region. At the same time, as we do that, we also have to make preps of our own to be able to help Israel defend itself should it come under attack," he said.

The Prime Minister's Office responded to Kirby's remarks, stressing that "Israel has already made a clear proposal and sent its negotiating team to Cairo last Saturday. Until now, no response has been received from Hamas."