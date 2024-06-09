'Whoever bets on Hamas's exit is betting on an illusion' says Hamas negotiator

A senior Hamas official says the Israeli proposal for a ceasefire and hostage release deal differs from the initiative presented by U.S. President Biden and vows Hamas will never hand over its weapons, not even to the Palestinian Authority.

In an interview with the Qatari-owned outlet Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Ghazi Hamad, a member of Hamas' negotiating team, claims "So far, we do not have a clear and unequivocal Israeli position that it accepts a permanent ceasefire."

The interview appears to have been conducted prior to Saturday's IDF operation in Nuseirat during which 4 Israeli hostages were rescued and, according to Hamas, over 200 were killed.

Hamas has insisted that any hostage deal agreement include plans for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly stated that he will not agree to a permanent cessation of hostilities. Last week, Netanyahu indicated a willingness to discuss the terms under which a permanent truce could be reached, but repeated that Israel will continue fighting until its war objectives were met — including the full dismantling of Hamas's political and military wings.

Of note were Hamad's comments regarding the "day-after" scenario when the war in Gaza ends, and possible cooperation with the Palestinian Authority in Gaza. Hamad accused PA president Mahmoud Abbas of being "the only obstacle to reaching true national reconciliation" and a Palestinian unity government. Hamas and Fatah have engaged in reconciliation talks for years through various mediators, which have consistently failed.

Hamad said one of the goals of the October 7 attacks was to raise "a strong and courageous Palestinian national leadership that bears its responsibility," amid "the weakness of the Palestinian leadership."

"We say to the Americans, Israelis, and others: Hamas will remain in the political scene and will not leave it," Hamad added. "Everyone who bets on Hamas's exit and surrendering its weapons is betting on an illusion."

According to reports, the U.S. has been engaged in discussions with Egypt and the Palestinian Authority on setting up a new governing apparatus in Gaza to replace Hamas.