With Hamas yet to name 3 first hostages to be released, Netanyahu slams violation of agreement

Hamas violated the terms of its agreement with Israel even before the ceasefire went into effect, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pointed out on Saturday.

The jihadist group failed to submit to Israel the names of the three hostages slated to be freed on Sunday, in contravention to the terms of the ceasefire stipulating that this information be communicated 24 hours in advance.

"We will not move forward with the outline until we receive the list of hostages to be released, as agreed. Israel will not tolerate violations of the agreement," Netanyahu said some three hours after the names should have been submitted. "The sole responsibility lies with Hamas."