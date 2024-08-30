With over 250 terrorists killed, IDF wraps up 3-week Khan Younis raid

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday announced it completed its operation in ​​Khan Yunis after some three weeks. They eliminated upward of 250 terrorists and destroyed a wide array of terrorist infrastructure.

Additionally, the Israeli forces uncovered and destroyed six tunnels, stretching for some six kilometers underground. In some of the tunnels, the IDF weapon caches and residential compounds; it encountered a number of terrorists underground and eliminated them.