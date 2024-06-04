World Central Kitchen reports steady flow of aid trucks into Gaza

The World Central Kitchen (WCK) organization announced on Tuesday that it is successfully bringing food aid into Gaza at a steady pace.

John Torpey, WCK's Middle East Activation Manager, reported that the organization has coordinated closely with the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) agency of Israel's Defense Ministry to distribute aid throughout the region.

Last week, WCK managed to bring in approximately 100 trucks of food aid.

Utilizing various routes from the Kerem Shalom crossing, the trucks are being directed to Khan Younis and Deir al-Balah in southern and central Gaza. Torpey highlighted the ongoing communication with COGAT, which has been crucial in ensuring the distribution of humanitarian aid amid the ongoing conflict.

Despite the challenges, including active conflict, impassable roads, and other logistical hurdles, WCK has been able to maintain a consistent flow of aid. "We are moving trucks in fairly quickly, using different routes to get them to our community kitchens and kitchens," Torpey said during an online press conference.

United Nations agencies, including UNRWA and OCHA, have raised concerns about the difficulties in distributing aid within Gaza due to the hostilities. However, COGAT has asserted that distribution is feasible with proper coordination and has urged UN agencies to enhance their distribution efforts.

Since resuming operations on April 29, after a temporary halt due to an IDF airstrike that killed seven WCK employees, the organization has provided 6.4 million meals and is currently delivering 250,000 meals daily. WCK operates large-scale kitchens in al-Muwasi and Deir al-Balah and maintains 70 community kitchens, 65 of which are in daily operation.

Torpey acknowledged the difficulties faced in delivering aid, citing "millions of hungry desperate people" and logistical challenges. Nonetheless, he emphasized that WCK has established a reliable supply chain from Kerem Shalom to their kitchens.

Addressing the severe food insecurity in Gaza, Torpey confirmed reports of Gazans consuming animal feed and drinking sewage water. The regional director of the World Health Organization also highlighted the dire conditions, urging for the opening of borders to facilitate aid distribution.

Shimon Freedman, a spokesperson for COGAT, noted that in the week beginning May 26, there were 229 coordinated movements of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

He emphasized Israel's efforts to increase the capacity for aid transfers, while criticizing UN agencies for not matching these efforts.

In May, 5,258 trucks entered Gaza through Kerem Shalom and Erez crossings, marking the highest monthly tally since the war began. However, UN agencies report that only aid from 2,790 trucks was distributed, citing ongoing access constraints.