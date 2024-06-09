World Food Program suspends operations in Gaza after Israeli raid

The World Food Program (WFP) has announced a temporary suspension of its operations in Gaza following a daring Israeli hostage rescue operation that reportedly resulted in hundreds of Palestinian deaths.

Cindy McCain, the chief of the WFP, expressed concern over the increased danger humanitarian workers face in the region after the Israeli raid on the Nusirat refugee camp on Saturday.

"We've stopped and we're re-examining the security aspects of where we need to be and what that means for us," McCain stated, highlighting the significant escalation in risks for aid workers. She emphasized the already dire situation in Gaza, with people facing hunger and desperation, and expressed alarm over the impact of such a raid on an already vulnerable population.

McCain, who has led the WFP since April 2023, acknowledged the importance of freeing the hostages but stressed the urgent need for a ceasefire. "The rescue was great - God bless them for getting them out," she said, recognizing the successful operation. However, McCain emphasized that a ceasefire is the "only answer" for both sides to alleviate the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

This decision comes amid internal criticism faced by the WFP last year, with reports suggesting that the organization did not provide sufficient support to UN workers trapped during the Gaza war.