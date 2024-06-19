Former hostage and peace activist Ada Sagi: I don't believe in peace anymore

Ada Sagi, a former peace activist who was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 and released as part of a hostage deal, shared her harrowing experience and profound change in outlook during an interview with the BBC.

Sagi, who had long advocated for peace, now expresses a starkly different view on the prospects for peace with Hamas and the global perception of Jews.

"I don't believe in peace. I understand that Hamas doesn't want peace," Sagi stated emphatically in the interview. Reflecting on the potential for a resolution, she added, "Israel needs to make a deal, to return all the hostages, alive and dead."

Sagi detailed her captivity, revealing that she was initially hidden in a house with children on the first day of her abduction. She was subsequently moved to a different location in Khan Yunis. The apartment owner, a nurse, had relocated his wife and children to his father-in-law's house to accommodate the hostages.

Sagi noted the financial incentive for Gaza residents who harbored hostages: "I heard them say 70 Shekels a day. That's a lot of money in Gaza because they don't have jobs. If you have a job not through Hamas, you won't earn more than 20 Shekels."

AP Photo/Fatima Shbair

Describing the tense days leading up to her release, Sagi recalled the constant anticipation and fear: "Every time there was a knock on the door, you think they've come to take you."

She mentioned a particular instance when she was taken to Nasser Hospital, where the captors told her and other hostages, "You are staying here."

Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

Sagi expressed disillusionment with claims that ordinary Gazans are uninvolved in the conflict, stating, "People say they are not involved. They are involved and receive money for each hostage."

Her ordeal has led her to a bleak conclusion about global attitudes towards Israel and the Jewish people, saying she believes the majority of the world hates Jews.