Gallant: 'Threats from Tehran and Beirut' may materialize, Israel ready

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke at a meeting of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, chaired by MK Yuli Edelstein, on Monday.

Gallant hosted the committee members at his office in Jerusalem, providing a review of the security challenges faced as the Israel-Hamas war progresses, the ongoing efforts to free the hostages held in the Gaza Strip, and the need for additional soldiers to be drafted into the military.

He answered questions posed by committee members, stressing the need for the military to raise the mandatory service time to ease the burden on reservists.

"We are happy to be hosted here at the Ministry of Defense," said Edelstein, adding that Gallant was not holding "a theoretical discussion," but about facts on the ground.

"In the last month, the security establishment recorded a series of very impressive operational achievements, this translates into a projection of regional power and also progress in achieving the goals of the war," Gallant said. "If we take only the actions of the month of July, we will notice a projection of power, courage, determination and perseverance."

"The threats from Tehran and Beirut may materialize and it is important to urge everyone that preparedness, readiness, and alertness are not synonyms for fear and panic," he added.

"We are alert. In recent days, we have been devoting our time to both strengthening defense and creating offensive options in response, and also as an initiative if required - anywhere and in any region, with the main goal being the protection of the citizens of the State of Israel."

Gallant earlier spoke with his counterpart, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, as CENTCOM is about to receive significant naval reinforcements.