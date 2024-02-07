2,800-Year-Old scarab amulet unearthed in northern Israel

A remarkable discovery has emerged from the Nahal Tavor Nature Reserve in the Lower Galilee as a hiker stumbled upon a 2,800-year-old scarab amulet, a flash back to the First Temple period.

Erez Abrahamov, a 45-year-old Israeli, uncovered the artifact while on a break from his IDF reserve duties, sparking a chain of events that has captivated archaeologists and historians alike.

"I saw something shimmering on the ground. At first, I thought it was a bead or an orange stone. After I picked it up, I realized it had engravings resembling a beetle. I called and reported the amazing find to the Antiquities Authority," Abrahamov recounted.

Anastasia Shapiro/Israel Antiquities Authority

Crafted from carnelian, a semi-precious stone, the scarab boasts intricate carvings depicting either a griffin or a winged horse, evoking mythological imagery prevalent in the Ancient Near East.

According to Professor Emeritus Othmer Kiel from the University of Friborg in Switzerland, such scarabs were widely used as seals across the ancient world, dating back to the 4th millennium BCE.

The scarab's location adds another layer of significance to its discovery. Found near the foot of Tel Rekhesh, an archaeological site identified as the Canaanite and later ancient Israelite city of Anaharath, the artifact offers insights into the region's rich history.

Itzik Paz, an archaeologist with the Antiquities Authority, elaborated on Tel Rekhesh's historical importance, noting the presence of a large citadel during the Assyrian rule of the 6th and 7th centuries BCE.

"This rule, as we know, was responsible for the destruction of the Kingdom of Israel," Paz remarked. The scarab's potential connection to Assyrian or Babylonian officials underscores its significance, offering a glimpse into the political dynamics of the era.

As news of the discovery spreads, authorities emphasize the importance of adhering to antiquities laws. Eli Escozido, Director of the Antiquities Authority, urged the public to report any archaeological finds promptly, emphasizing the value of preserving historical artifacts for research and learning.

Abrahamov's conscientious act of reporting the scarab to the authorities has not gone unnoticed, earning him a good citizenship certificate under Israeli law. Meanwhile, the scarab itself will find a new home in the state archive.