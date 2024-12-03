Oldest Chinese writing ever found in Israel uncovered in Jerusalem

The oldest artefact with Chinese inscription ever found in Israel was recently discovered in Jerusalem's Mount Zion, according to the Israel Antiquities Authority.

Excavations on Mount Zion by the authority and the German Protestant Institute of Archaeology (GPIA) uncovered the bowl, making it the earliest archaeological evidence of the exchange between China and the Land of Israel. Dating to the 16th century, the inscription on the fragment of the bowl says: "Forever we will guard the eternal spring."

Israel Antiquities Authority archaeologist Michael Chernin spotted a colorful object sticking out of dirt that had been cleared away last summer ahead of the upcoming excavation season. After pulling it out and washing it, he noticed the inscription.

Pottery expert Dr. Anna de Vincenz identified the writing as Chinese, with the Hebrew University researcher Jingchao Chen deciphering it.

Emil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority

"The bowl dates back to 1520-1570, and originated in the Ming Dynasty. While "ancient Chinese porcelain vessels were previously found in Israel," the researchers said, "this is the first to bear an inscription."

A possible story for how it came all the way from China to Mount Zion lies in the historical trade relations between China and the Ottoman Empire, which was then in control of Israel. Ming Dynasty records describe 20 official Ottoman delegations visiting the empire between the 15th-17th centuries.

Emil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority

"In archaeological research, evidence of trade relations between merchants in the Land of Israel and the Far East is known even from earlier periods – for example, of various spices," said Israel Antiquities Authority Director Eli Escusido.

Yaniv Berman, Israel Antiquities Authority

"But it is fascinating to meet evidence of these relations also in the form of an actual inscription, written in the Chinese language, and in an unexpected place – on Mount Zion in Jerusalem."