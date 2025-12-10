Ben-Gurion baggage system malfunction causes delays, suitcases pile up

A technical failure at Ben-Gurion Airport’s Terminal 3 on Wednesday morning paralyzed the baggage sorting system, leading to a buildup of suitcases at check-in counters and delays for passengers.

The Israel Airports Authority (IAA) reported that the malfunction prevented luggage from being transferred to aircraft holds, forcing ground staff to limit new check-ins and handle baggage manually.

Despite the disruption, flights continued to operate, with adjustments made to loading procedures to ensure departures proceeded.

The IAA said contingency measures have been activated to move luggage manually and prioritize flights scheduled to depart soonest. No timeline has been given for the complete restoration of the automated system.

Authorities clarified that the outage was unrelated to Storm Byron, which has been affecting regional air traffic. Earlier Wednesday, a flight bound for Tel Aviv was diverted due to weather conditions but landed safely at Ben-Gurion.

Terminal 3 is currently undergoing modernization to improve passenger flow and traffic management, following multiple periods of strain on the baggage handling system earlier this year.

“We regret the inconvenience caused and ask passengers to be patient,” the IAA said.