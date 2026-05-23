The Civil Administration rescued 23 Israeli citizens from central Nablus on Saturday after they entered the Palestinian city despite a legal ban on Israelis entering Area A of the West Bank, the IDF said.

According to the military, the Civil Administration received a report earlier in the day that the Israelis had been seen walking around Nablus, in the Samaria Brigade area, in what officials described as a serious risk to their safety.

After the report was received, officers from the Samaria District Coordination and Liaison office worked to provide immediate protection for the group while coordinating their transfer to Israeli security forces, the IDF said.

A preliminary investigation found that the Israelis had been invited by a Palestinian resident of the city to a meal at his home, and had entered Nablus in six vehicles with Israeli license plates. The incident was transferred for further handling by the Judea and Samaria District Police.

i24NEWS understands that the 23 Israelis were deaf and had entered Nablus after being invited by a Palestinian friend, who was also deaf. A local resident spotted the group and alerted Palestinian security forces, who escorted them to a local police station before handing them over to Civil Administration officers. The entire group left the city safely.

The security establishment reiterated that entry by Israelis into Area A “endangers lives” and was prohibited by law.