Criminal probe opened over flares fired at Netanyahu's residence

Israeli authorities opened a criminal investigation on Saturday after a pair of flares were fired at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s private residence in Caesarea. The flares landed by the house in the yard, causing no damage or casualties. Police said Netanyahu and his family weren’t home at the time.

Figures across the Israeli political spectrum condemned the incident as unacceptable.

Netanyahu's political rivals opposition leader Yair Lapid and National Unity chairman Benny Gantz issued statements condemning the incident and calling for law enforcement to bring the perpetrators to justice.

President Isaac Herzog labelled the attack "a highly dangerous incident, which I strongly condemn. I have just spoken with the Shin Bet chief and emphasized the urgent need to investigate and indict those responsible as quickly as possible. He stressed that this represents a dangerous escalation and noted that the investigation is being conducted with the utmost seriousness."

"We must not let these flames rise further. I continue to warn against political violence: this is a matter of our very survival."

Last month, Netanyahu's Caesarea residence was hit by a Hezbollah drone; the attack caused damage to the house but no casualties.