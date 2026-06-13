Emerging Iran deal could strengthen regime, curb action against Hezbollah, Israeli officials tell i24NEWS

Rather than laying the groundwork for its eventual collapse, they fear the agreement could allow the regime not only to survive but to emerge stronger

Guy Azriel
Guy Azriel ■ Diplomatic Correspondent, i24NEWS Hebrew Channel ■ 
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An Israeli military helicopter flies near the Israeli border with Lebanon, May 12, 2026.
An Israeli military helicopter flies near the Israeli border with Lebanon, May 12, 2026. Ayal Margolin/Flash90

Three Israeli political and security officials conveyed to i24NEWS the deep concern in Israel over the details of the emerging agreement with Iran.

Their concerns center on a series of major weaknesses and unanswered questions, including the billions of dollars expected to flow into the regime’s coffers. Rather than laying the groundwork for its eventual collapse, they fear the agreement could allow the regime not only to survive but to emerge stronger.

Lebanon linked to Iran talks: Tehran insists Lebanon be part of any deal reached with U.S.
Lebanon linked to Iran talks: Tehran insists Lebanon be part of any deal reached with U.S.

Additional concerns focus on reported understandings regarding Lebanon’s inclusion in the framework and the likelihood of significant restrictions on Israel’s freedom of action against Hezbollah.

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