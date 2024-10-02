Hamas claims Jaffa terror massacre

Hamas on Wednesday claimed responsibility for Tuesday's terror attack in Jaffa. In an official statement, the military wing of Hamas, The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, said the terrorists were two of its fighters from the city of Hebron.

The statement detailed: "our fighters were able to infiltrate our occupied territories, stab a soldier and seize his automatic weapon, then carry out the heroic operation in two different locations in the heart of (Tel Aviv), one of them inside a train station, and they eliminated the Zionist usurpers from zero distance.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, while announce that the coming days will bring death that will come to you from different areas of the West Bank, at the hands of our fierce fighters, the sons of the leaders Ismail Haniyeh and Saleh Al-Arouri, whom we are preparing and equipping to write with their heroism pages of glory in the Battle of the Flood of Al-Aqsa that will gladden the hearts of our people, God willing. As long as the occupation continues to exterminate our people and children in Gaza."