Hezbollah rocket kills 5 in agricultural area in northern Israel
Four foreign workers and an Israeli citizen dead, another person seriously wounded in farmland near Metula
1 min read
A Hezbollah rocket attack killed five agricultural workers near the northern Israeli city of Metula on Thursday. Four of the victims are foreign workers, and the fifth an Israeli farmer. A sixth man was seriously wounded.
IDF soldiers arriving at the scene provided treatment to the casualties but were forced to pronounced all but one dead.
The IDF spokesman stated: "Following the alerts activated in Metula, two launches were identified as having crossed into Israeli territory from Lebanon. The details are being examined."
A short time after the hit in Metula, alarms were activated in Carmiel and the surrounding area.
