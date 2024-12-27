Houthi missile, eventually intercepted, sends millions of Israelis to shelters again
The latest attack by the Yemeni jihadists took place hours after Israel carried out its largest air raid against targets belonging to the Iran-backed group to date
Ariel OseranMiddle East Correspondent, i24NEWS English Channel
1 min read
1 min read
Air-raid sirens blaring across central Israel early on Friday sent millions of Israeli to bomb shelters in the middle of the night yet again, with another balistic missile launch from Yemen.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1872460278778195987
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
The latest attack by the Yemeni jihadists took place hours after Israel carried out its largest air raid against targets belonging to the Iran-backed group to date.
This article received 0 comments