Houthi missile, eventually intercepted, sends millions of Israelis to shelters again

Air-raid sirens blaring across central Israel early on Friday sent millions of Israeli to bomb shelters in the middle of the night yet again, with another balistic missile launch from Yemen.

The latest attack by the Yemeni jihadists took place hours after Israel carried out its largest air raid against targets belonging to the Iran-backed group to date.