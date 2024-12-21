IDF pledges to implement lessons from failure to intercept Houthi missile

The Israeli military said on Saturday that while the investigation into the failure to intercept the missile that hit Tel Aviv early in the morning was still ongoing, some lessons were already being implemented. The ballistic missile, fired by Yemen's Houthi jihadists, landed at a playground in a residential area, leading to 16 people sustaining injuries from glass shards.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson said that "some of the conclusions have already been implemented, in regards of both interception and early warning."

The spokesperson added that "no further details regarding aerial defense activities and the alert system can be disclosed due to operational security considerations.”

The Houthis have repeatedly fired drones and missiles towards Israel in what they describe as "acts of solidarity" with Palestinians in Gaza.