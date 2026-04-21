The IDF on Tuesday announced the punishment meted out to the soldier was documented damaging a crucifix in southern Lebanon as well as the one who photographed him in the act.

The inquiry determined that the soldiers’ conduct completely deviated from IDF orders and values, a statement from the spokesperson read.

The IDF "expresses deep regret over the incident and emphasizes that its operations in Lebanon are directed solely against the Hezbollah terrorist organization and other terrorist groups, and not against Lebanese civilians."

After the incident was reported, the IDF "has been working to assist the local community in replacing the statue."

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It was decided that the soldier who damaged the Christian symbol and the soldier who photographed the act will be removed from combat duty and will receive 30 days of military detention. Six other troops who stood and failed to act or to report the violation have been summoned for clarification discussions that will be held later on, after which further command-level measures will be determined.

The Chief of the General Staff condemned the incident and stated that it constitutes unacceptable conduct and a moral failure, far exceeding any acceptable standard and contradicting IDF values and the expected conduct of its troops.