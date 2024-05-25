IDF to probe video of pro-PM reservist calling for mutiny against top brass

The Israel Defense Forces said on Saturday it launched a probe into a viral video of a masked man claiming to be a reserve soldier calling for an all-out mutiny against the military top brass orders, showing loyalty to the prime minister alone.

“The behavior in the video represents a serious violation of IDF code and values, and constitutes a suspected criminal offense,” the military said.

The video, shared on social media by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son Yair, shows a masked soldier demanding that Defense Minister Yoav Gallant step down, threatening to defy orders should the government not pursue a policy of a “complete victory” over Hamas.

