IDF won’t fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Sunday deadline

Israel Defense Forces will remain in southern Lebanon beyond the 60 days of ceasefire agreed with the Shiite jihadists of Hezbollah, a Friday statement from the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu read.

"The outline for the ceasefire in Lebanon stipulates that the IDF's phased withdrawal should be implemented within 60 days," read the statement. "The clause was so worded with the understanding that the withdrawal process may continue beyond 60 days."

"The IDF's withdrawal process," it further read, "is conditional on the Lebanese Army deploying in southern Lebanon and fully and effectively enforcing the agreement while Hezbollah withdraws beyond the Litani. Since the ceasefire agreement has not yet been fully enforced by the State of Lebanon, the phased withdrawal process will continue, in full coordination with the United States."