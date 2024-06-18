Israel drops from top 10 immigration destinations for millionaires

Israel has fallen out of the top 10 immigration destinations for millionaires for the first time in decades, according to the 2024 Wealth Migration Report released by Henley & Partners on Tuesday.

This significant shift underscores how swiftly conflict can diminish a country's appeal to wealthy individuals, according to Dan Marconi, senior advisor to Henley & Partners Israel.

"The ongoing conflict has not only shattered Israel's reputation as a safe haven but also posed risks to its economic standing," Marconi remarked. The report highlights projections from New World Wealth, indicating that the UK and China will also see substantial millionaire outflows in 2024, while the UAE is poised to maintain its status as the foremost destination for wealthy migrants for the third consecutive year.

The Wealth Migration Report, drawing from data on the net movement of individuals with at least US$1 million in investable assets, signals a notable transformation in global migration patterns influenced by geopolitical and economic factors.