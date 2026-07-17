Israel plays active role in US deliberations on possible expansion of Iran campaign, i24NEWS told

As the U.S. prepares for a possible expansion of the campaign against Iran, Israel is far from being sidelined. Israeli officials are actively involved in the discussions and intelligence assessments with Washington.

Sources familiar with the talks tell i24NEWS that "the Americans know that if Israel enters the campaign, Iran would suffer devastating consequences."

So far, Tehran has been careful not to draw Israel into the Gulf conflict. If that changes, Israeli assessments suggest it would likely be driven by the regime's more hardline factions.

The message communicated by certain officials is as follows: Israel is seen as a far greater threat to the Iranian regime than the U.S. For now, Israel isn't watching from the sidelines—it's on standby.