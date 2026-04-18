Israel prepares for Iran talks to fail, but not necessarily for a return to war, i24NEWS understands

Officials in Jerusalem admit that Israel has been very little involved in recent days in anything concerning Iran talks, and is mainly following and watching from the sidelines.

Prime Minister Netanyahu is expected to talk to President Trump about the next steps - this will happen in the next two days, before the ceasefire expires.

In recent days, Israel has received messages from Washington that there is progress on the nuclear issue and that Trump is expected to insist on this demand.

According to the Americans, the issues of Hezbollah and the support of proxies, as well as the missile program are on the table and will be addressed in the talks.

Israel is also preparing for the possibility of the negotiations exploding, although this does not necessarily mean an immediate return to war. Even before the ceasefire, Israel approved plans and preparations to expand the target bank, which will only happen if Trump decides to return to war.