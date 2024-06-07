Israel slams UN over 'shameful' inclusion on blacklist of entities harming children in conflict zones

The United Nations on Friday finalized its decision to include Israel in the blacklist of entities that harm children in conflict zones. This list also includes Russia, as well as jihadist groups including the Islamic State, Al-Qaeda and Boko Haram.

The announcement elicited harsh responses from top Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said the in blacklisting Israel, the global body placed itself on "the black list of history" by "joining the ranks of Hamas supporters."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1799115940271169962 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Benny Gantz said that while "Israel has witnessed the hypocrisy of int'l institutions since its establishment, today's UN decision represents a historic low."