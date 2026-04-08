Israeli Defense Minister Katz: Today Hezbollah has suffered its heaviest blow since the 2024 beeper operation

Israel announced a new military operation to root out Hezbollah in Lebanon, unleashing a series of devastating attacks on the terrorist group's infrastructure in Beirut and elsewhere. The new offensive's code name is "Operation Eternal Darkness."

https://x.com/i/web/status/2041850942950191149 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Defense Minister Israel Katz said that the Shiite group suffered its heaviest blow since the 2024 beeper operation.

"The IDF attacked hundreds of Hezbollah terrorists in headquarters across Lebanon in a surprise attack. This is the largest concentrated blow Hezbollah has suffered since Beepers Operation," he said.

"We insisted on differentiating the arenas between Iran and Lebanon in order to change the reality in Lebanon and remove the threats from the residents of the north. Naim Qassem did not understand what Nasrallah understood in his last moments - that Israel after October 7 is not the same Israel as before and will not accept any threat or harm to its citizens. Neither from Iran nor from Lebanon."

"We warned Naim Qassem that Hezbollah would pay a very high price for attacking Israel on behalf of Iran, and today we fulfilled another step in our promise," Katz further said. "The terrorist Naim Qassem's personal turn will also come. IDF forces continue to operate in Lebanon to eliminate threats and thwart Hezbollah's capabilities in accordance with the policy we have established."