Israeli FM slams Syria's al-Sharaa for rhetoric 'supportive of jihadists'

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar on Saturday harshly criticized Syrian leader Ahmad al-Sharaa's response to the deadly violence in Druze-majority areas, saying his speech represented "an expression of support for the jihadist attackers."

Al-Sharaa spiced up his blaming of the victims of jihadist aggression "with conspiracy theories and accusations against Israel," Sa'ar further added.

"Bottom line - in al-Shara's Syria, it is very dangerous to be Kurdish, Druze, Alawite or Christian. This has been proven time and again during the past six months. The international community has an obligation to ensure the security and rights of minorities in Syria and to condition Syria's renewed acceptance into the family of nations on their protection."

Al-Sharaa, meanwhile, renewed his pledge to "protect minorities."

“The Syrian state is committed to protecting all minorities and communities in the country… We condemn all crimes committed” in Sweida, Sharaa said in a televised speech.