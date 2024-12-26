Israeli officials confirm airstrikes targeting Houthi-controlled airport in capital of Yemen

Airstrikes targeting an airport in the capital of Yemen — an area under the control of the Houthi jihadists — were carried out by Israel, officials confirmed to i24NEWS. The officials added that this round of retaliatory strikes was wider in scope and more lethal than the Israel Air Force's previous sorties into Yemen.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added that the U.S. military was apprised of the retaliatory strike against the Iran-backed terrorist group that's been firing rockets at Israel for the past 14 months.

The airstrikes were carried out as Houthi leader Abdulmalik Al-Houthi is delivering his weekly speech.